Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathyanarayana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana, MD
Overview
Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sathyanarayana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana Office8901 W 74th St Ste 330, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 382-5280Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sathyanarayana?
I'm almost a senior citizen and Dr. Sara delivered my two boys, so I have been going to her for medical care for a long time. She always provided me prompt appointments and I would say that her expertise is in the "very good to excellent" category. She often takes care of the problems my primary care physician misses. I would recommend Dr. Sara to my best friend.
About Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1952490674
Education & Certifications
- Menorah Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathyanarayana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathyanarayana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathyanarayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathyanarayana works at
Dr. Sathyanarayana speaks Hindi and Tamil.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathyanarayana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathyanarayana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathyanarayana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathyanarayana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.