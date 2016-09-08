Overview

Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sathyanarayana works at Dr. Saraswathi Sathyanarayana Office in Shawnee Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.