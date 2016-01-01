Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
R.g. Medical PC907 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (914) 328-8077
Doctors United340 S BROADWAY, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 968-5125
Doctors United176 GRAND ST, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-6080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayaram has seen patients for Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.