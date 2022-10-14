Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasubramaniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD
Overview
Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Locations
Eye Consultants of Southern California7798 Cherry Ave, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 445-8535Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bala is a great surgeon and doctor, I'm very happy I found her to do my cataract surgery. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528321767
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- Mayo Clinic and Foundation
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Balasubramaniam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balasubramaniam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramaniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balasubramaniam has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balasubramaniam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balasubramaniam speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramaniam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramaniam.
