Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.

Dr. Balasubramaniam works at West Point Medical Group in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Southern California
    7798 Cherry Ave, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 445-8535
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Bala is a great surgeon and doctor, I'm very happy I found her to do my cataract surgery. I highly recommend her!
    About Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528321767
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Davis
    • Mayo Clinic and Foundation
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
    • Ophthalmology
