Overview

Dr. Sarang Desai, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.