Dr. Sarang Desai, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarang Desai, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Locations
Total Orthopedics Sport & Spine7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-9995Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were very blessed to have found doctor Desai. My daughter was having extreme pain in her foot for months, her foot started deforming and she couldn't walk well. After seen different doctors, no one was able to understand what was wrong with her foot. So finally we were referred to Children's Hospital and the orthopedics there ordered an MRI that revealed an unusual fracture and injured ligaments that the orthopedics at Children's have never treated. The doctor at Children referred me to doctor Desai who is an expert on treating those types of injuries. My daughter had surgery the following week and she recovered well and she is finally back doing every type of activity without any more pain. Her foot looks beautiful with minor visible scars. I recommend doctor Desai, he saved my daughter's foot.
About Dr. Sarang Desai, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205002581
Education & Certifications
- Michigan International Foot and Ankle Center
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
