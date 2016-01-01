See All General Dentists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Huja works at MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine
    29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425
    Insurance Accepted

    • Dental Network of America
    • Humana
    • MetLife

    5.0
    About Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1518034511
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huja works at MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Huja’s profile.

    Dr. Huja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

