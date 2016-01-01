Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS
Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Huja works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sarandeep Huja, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1518034511
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Huja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huja accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huja works at
Dr. Huja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.