Dr. Saran Rosner, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saran Rosner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    245 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (914) 741-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Saran Rosner, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
  • 46 years of experience
46 years of experience
  • English
  • 1396831590
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saran Rosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

