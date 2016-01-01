Dr. Palliyath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD
Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Tulane University Medical Center1415 Tulane Ave # SL28, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2300
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1124119193
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
