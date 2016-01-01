See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Palliyath works at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane University Medical Center
    1415 Tulane Ave # SL28, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-2300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Palliyath?

Photo: Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palliyath to family and friends

Dr. Palliyath's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Palliyath

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD.

About Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124119193
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Palliyath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palliyath works at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Palliyath’s profile.

Dr. Palliyath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palliyath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palliyath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palliyath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sarala Palliyath, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.