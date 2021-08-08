Overview

Dr. Saral Mehra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.