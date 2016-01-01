Overview

Dr. Sarah Zimmerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Mass General Hsp Wst Orthpdc in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.