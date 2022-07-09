Dr. Sarah Zeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Zeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Zeller, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Plc320 Winding River Ln Ste 301, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Kind, patient, and very thorough.
About Dr. Sarah Zeller, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeller has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.