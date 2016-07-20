Dr. Sarah Zarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Zarek, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Zarek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Zarek works at
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists5063 S Cottonwood St Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1800
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S COTTONWOOD ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1800MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love her she's my ob and has been nothing but kind and knowledge I if I refused certain things she didn't pressure me all my wishes for the treatment of this pregnancy are upheld I highly recommend her
About Dr. Sarah Zarek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245404391
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarek works at
Dr. Zarek has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.