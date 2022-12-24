Dr. Sarah Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Yu, MD
Dr. Sarah Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street)211 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Yu is excellent! Delivered with her and now see her for routine gyn care. She is the best of the best — great bedside manner, LISTENS, and somehow always runs on time!!! Only challenge is it can be very hard to get an appointment so plan ahead!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
