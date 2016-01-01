Overview

Dr. Sarah Yannascoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Yannascoli works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Broken Arm and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.