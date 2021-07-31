Overview

Dr. Sarah Yamaguchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at PIH Health Women's Center Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.