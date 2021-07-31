Dr. Sarah Yamaguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Yamaguchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Yamaguchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Women's Healthcare1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Spectrum Womens Healthcare Inc637 Lucas Ave # 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yamaguchi has been my doctor for over five years. She is the best gynecologist I've had. She LISTENS, is very responsive, and gives excellent advice. I trust her 100% with my gynecological health. I have recommended her to friends and family, and will continue to do so. Thank you, Dr. Yamaguchi for being an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Sarah Yamaguchi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
