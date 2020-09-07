Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Xavier works at
Locations
Lincoln Psychiatric Services652 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-1830
Wellness Psychiatric Services- East Greenwich Office110 Main St Ste 306, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 229-2600
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Xavier for going on 3 years and have never left an appointment feeling misunderstood. As a psychiatrist, Dr. Xavier is attentive, insightful, and warm-hearted. I respect and admire her deeply.
About Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518942267
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xavier works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.
