Dr. Sarah Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
-
1
Lynchburg Gynecology PC2728 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 385-7818
-
2
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 385-7818
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Took time to listen to my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Sarah Woods, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1558503557
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.