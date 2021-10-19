Overview

Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Woodrow works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in North Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.