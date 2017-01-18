Overview

Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center



Dr. Wong works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Vernon Hills in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.