Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Vernon Hills250 Center Dr Ste 101, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong have has excellent bedside manner, answers any and all questions honestly and is extremely patient and understanding. I can't say enough nice things about her!
About Dr. Sarah Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1972504306
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.