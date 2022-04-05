Dr. Won accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Won, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Won, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Won works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Won?
Excellent service
About Dr. Sarah Won, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1790982932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Won, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Won appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.