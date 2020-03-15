Overview

Dr. Sarah Winter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Winter works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hysteroscopy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.