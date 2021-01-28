See All Dermatologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.

Dr. Wilson works at West Georgia Dermatology in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    West Georgia Dermatology
    109 Professional PL, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 838-9333
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:30pm

  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Benign Tumor
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Benign Tumor

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Both the office and Dr. Wilson are very professional. Dr. Wilson was wonderful- I really appreciated her honesty about the surgery and honest answers to any questions or concerns I had. Dr. Wilson gave me an excellent overview of the procedure and what to expect. I felt very well-prepared and pleasantly surprised at the ease of the actual procedure. She is a perfectionist which is a great quality to have with this type of surgery! The whole team was so kind and reassuring! Would definitely recommend Dr. Wilson!
    — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588041099
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    • Emory School Of Medicine - Dermatology
    • Presence Saint Francis Hospital (Illinois)
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at West Georgia Dermatology in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

