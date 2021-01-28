Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD
Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Dr. Wilson works at
West Georgia Dermatology109 Professional PL, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 838-9333Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Both the office and Dr. Wilson are very professional. Dr. Wilson was wonderful- I really appreciated her honesty about the surgery and honest answers to any questions or concerns I had. Dr. Wilson gave me an excellent overview of the procedure and what to expect. I felt very well-prepared and pleasantly surprised at the ease of the actual procedure. She is a perfectionist which is a great quality to have with this type of surgery! The whole team was so kind and reassuring! Would definitely recommend Dr. Wilson!
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- Emory School Of Medicine - Dermatology
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital (Illinois)
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.