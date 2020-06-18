See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Sarah Willard, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Willard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Willard works at East Tennessee Surgical Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Surgical Group PC
    East Tennessee Surgical Group PC
2001 Laurel Ave Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916
(865) 541-2784

  Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2020
    I cannot write enough good things about Dr. Willard. I came to her with a head wound that would not heal and I must say she is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. She always made me feel important as her patient and always took time to answer and address any questions that I had. Her compassion and expertise are qualities everyone looks for in a physician. I highly recommend Dr. Sarah Willard.
    Terrye Danner — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Sarah Willard, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518021781
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    • General Surgery
