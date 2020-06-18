Dr. Sarah Willard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Willard, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Willard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Willard works at
Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Surgical Group PC2001 Laurel Ave Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-2784
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?
I cannot write enough good things about Dr. Willard. I came to her with a head wound that would not heal and I must say she is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. She always made me feel important as her patient and always took time to answer and address any questions that I had. Her compassion and expertise are qualities everyone looks for in a physician. I highly recommend Dr. Sarah Willard.
About Dr. Sarah Willard, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518021781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
Dr. Willard has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.