Overview

Dr. Sarah Willard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Willard works at East Tennessee Surgical Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.