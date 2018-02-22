Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clemson, SC.
Dr. Wheat works at
Locations
-
1
AnMed Health Carolina OB-GYN885 Tiger Blvd Bldg A, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 224-2222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
AnMed OBGYN - Carolina160 Perpetual Sq, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-5880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheat?
Having Dr. Wheat as my Gynecologist has been wonderful! She is such a wonderful lady and is very personable. I love how open and honest she is about certain things. She is always available when I have needed to speak with her. The staff at Carolina OBGYN are amazing too. They always put me through to her, and scheduling an appointment is a dream and never a hassle nor stressful. I feel very comfortable being under her care.
About Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689018327
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheat works at
Dr. Wheat has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.