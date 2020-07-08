Overview

Dr. Sarah Werbel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Werbel works at Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.