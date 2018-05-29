Overview

Dr. Sarah Weitzul, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School



Dr. Weitzul works at Baylor Scott and White Primary Care in Denton, TX with other offices in Corinth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.