Dr. Sarah Weissbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Weissbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Weissbart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Weissbart works at
Locations
-
1
Corneal Associates840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
-
2
Stony Brook Internists PC33 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissbart?
Very special Dr. excellent care and manner in seeing that my needs were met before, during and after surgery
About Dr. Sarah Weissbart, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1548550254
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissbart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissbart works at
Dr. Weissbart speaks Spanish.
Dr. Weissbart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.