Overview

Dr. Sarah Webb, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University Of Michigan In Ann Arbor / School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Webb works at Dentists on Eastcastle in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.