Dr. Sarah Vodopest, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Vodopest, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and Miami County Medical Center.
Midamerica Rheumatology Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 209, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 661-9980
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor. very compassionate.
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Vodopest has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vodopest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
