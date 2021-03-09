Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Mount Carmel St. Ann's500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 885-8895
Indiana Podiatry Group Inc7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 290, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 841-7990
Indiana Podiatry Group Inc325 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 773-7787
Indiana Podiatry Group410 Fairgrounds Rd, Tipton, IN 46072 Directions (317) 773-7787
Mount Carmel Health System5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 885-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viselli is fantastic. She figured out my problem quickly after listening to me carefully and reviewing my x-rays. She started with the least invasive solution, which has helped tremendously. I highly recommend her, particularly for sports injuries. She is easy to talk to, no stress, and I have had two great appointments with her. She gives you alternatives and is mindful of your lifestyle and any downtime. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone, and all of the staff at this practice have been wonderful.
About Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962715722
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Allegheny College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viselli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viselli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viselli has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Viselli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viselli.
