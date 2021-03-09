Overview

Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Viselli works at Mount Carmel Health System in Westerville, OH with other offices in Indianapolis, IN, Noblesville, IN, Tipton, IN and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.