Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Varghese works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Primary Care - Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 375-6243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varghese?
She listens and is very thorough in explaining what steps she is taking in your care. She follows up personally.
About Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1417182577
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Varghese using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.