Dr. Sarah Van Tassel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Van Tassel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Van Tassel works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
This was a follow up with Dr. Van Tassel. My eyes have remained the same, which is good. It's 2 years since I had cataract and glaucoma surgery and not only did the doctor keep my long vision but also, since then I no longer need reading glasses to use the computer. I could not be more pleased.
About Dr. Sarah Van Tassel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1982966974
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
