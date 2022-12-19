Overview

Dr. Sarah Van Tassel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Van Tassel works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.