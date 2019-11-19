Dr. Sarah Vakkalanka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakkalanka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Vakkalanka, MD
Dr. Sarah Vakkalanka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Pacifica Medical Care18800 Delaware St Ste 100, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 707-3314
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
easy to schedule, CT on site, friendly staff, and a competent physician who takes the time to explain conditions.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vakkalanka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakkalanka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakkalanka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakkalanka has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakkalanka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vakkalanka speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakkalanka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakkalanka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakkalanka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakkalanka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.