Dr. Sarah Turner, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Sarah Turner, MD
Dr. Sarah Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Turner works at
Family Medicine 7938 Fort Wayne7938 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 458-3575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Doctor in the World
About Dr. Sarah Turner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609162676
- Unm Family and Community Medicine
- Fort Wayne Medical Education Prgm
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Calgary
- Family Practice
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.