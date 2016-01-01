Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Turner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Turner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd.3700 S Main St Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 443-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
About Dr. Sarah Turner, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1558589309
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Broward General Medical Center
- North Broward Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.