Dr. Sarah Todd, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah Todd, MD is a dermatologist in West Chester, PA. Dr. Todd completed a residency at Georgetown University. She currently practices at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Todd is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners
    606 E Marshall St Ste 107, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 436-8440
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • MultiPlan
  • UPMC

About Dr. Sarah Todd, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1003279142
Education & Certifications

  • Georgetown University
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Dermatology
  • Chester County Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
