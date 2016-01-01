Dr. Sarah Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Todd, MD is a dermatologist in West Chester, PA. Dr. Todd completed a residency at Georgetown University. She currently practices at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Todd is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners606 E Marshall St Ste 107, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-8440Monday7:00am - 3:45pmTuesday7:00am - 3:45pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Sarah Todd, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1003279142
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Chester County Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
