Dr. Sarah Tilling, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Tilling, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Tilling works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital St Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141
  2. 2
    Des Peres Road Suite 300
    1000 Des Peres Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63131
  3. 3
    Mercy Clinic Women's Health
    1203 Smizer Mill Rd Ste 106, Fenton, MO 63026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 03, 2018
    Dr. Tilling is hands down, the best doctor you could ask for. She's intelligent, knowledgeable, compassionate, humble, and has a comforting sense of humor. She possesses every quality you could ever possibly want in a physician. Her office is phenomenal as well. I have never waited longer than 5 minutes past my appointment time before I was seen. I recommend her to anyone that will listen.
    LBartoe in St. Louis, MO — Aug 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Tilling, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649433566
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Tilling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Tilling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tilling has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

