Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Tilling, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Mercy Hospital St Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 308-0732
Des Peres Road Suite 3001000 Des Peres Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 646-7015
Mercy Clinic Women's Health1203 Smizer Mill Rd Ste 106, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 717-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tilling is hands down, the best doctor you could ask for. She’s intelligent, knowledgeable, compassionate, humble, and has a comforting sense of humor. She possesses every quality you could ever possibly want in a physician. Her office is phenomenal as well. I have never waited longer than 5 minutes past my appointment time before I was seen. I recommend her to anyone that will listen.
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
