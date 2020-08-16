Overview

Dr. Sarah Thayer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.