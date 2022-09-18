Dr. Teymoorian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Teymoorian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Teymoorian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA.
Dr. Teymoorian works at
Locations
Talega Coast Dentistry1031 Avenida Pico Ste 203, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 688-2775
Senior Care Medical Associates Inc.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 108, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-7262
- 3 2995 Red Hill Ave Ste 203, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 688-2775
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired physician and clinical educator. My wife and I were very careful about selecting a new primary care physician following my retirement and our move to San Clemente from the East Coast. Her profile checked all the right boxes for us and our experience with her has been wonderful. Her breadth of knowledge is broad and her compassion is boundless. She has helped me control my blood pressure and saved my wife's life by recognizing her acute illness and arranging immediate diagnostic studies followed by a referral for emergency surgery without delay.
About Dr. Sarah Teymoorian, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1518147396
Education & Certifications
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teymoorian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teymoorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Teymoorian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teymoorian.
