Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD

Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Temkin works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-8240
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.
    2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-6699
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    The Cancer Survivorship Program
    2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-3356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2017
    I traveled 3 hours from Charlotte, NC to Richmond, VA, for a second opinion from Dr. Temkin. Well worth the drive! My oncologist strongly recommended I begin a 2nd regimen of chemotherapy after reviewing slightly enlarged lymph nodes on my scan. He was positive it was a recurrence. Dr. Temkin advised me to wait 3 months and retake the scan. She felt it might be inflammation. She was 100% correct. After 3 months, my oncologist declared me in remission. Thank You Dr. Temkin!!!!!
    Charlotte, NC — Jun 20, 2017
    About Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497783815
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Temkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Temkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Temkin has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Temkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Temkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

