Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Taylor, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, NY. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
The Sands-constellation Heart Institute - Greece101 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 8, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-7723Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5465
University Cardiovascular Associates2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
very kind, good communication skills
About Dr. Sarah Taylor, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1902851702
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
