Dr. Sarah Taber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Taber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Taber works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taber is an extremely kind, warm, and knowledgeable doctor. She has a genuine interest in connecting with her patients and helping them feel comfortable.
About Dr. Sarah Taber, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023383726
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taber works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taber.
