Dr. Sarah Sullivan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sullivan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
Az Pain Centers of Tucson LLC6080 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-6894
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9000
Northwest Primary Care At Northwest Medical Center6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 270, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Sullivan, DO
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
