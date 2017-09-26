Dr. Sarah Strong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Strong, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Strong, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holland, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Ob Gyn Associates of Holland PC664 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 392-5973
Holland Pediatric Associates PC3290 N Wellness Dr Ste 120, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 392-5973
Obgyn Associates of Holland PC1475 Robbins Rd Ste 100, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 392-5973
- Holland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
The BEST!!! She makes y0u feel like family rather then a patient. She has been my OB since '08 and delivered both my babies. If your looking for an awesome OB, she is your girl!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205982048
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.