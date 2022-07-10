Dr. Sarah Ellen Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ellen Stephens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Ellen Stephens, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
Lung & Sleep Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1316
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stephens took time to explain how she helped my husband and allowed me to ask questions, very kind and patient
About Dr. Sarah Ellen Stephens, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, German
- 1427342070
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- The Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephens speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
