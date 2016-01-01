Dr. Sarah Stanowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Stanowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Stanowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Stanowicz works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Dermatology/Laser Ctr1506 E CHAPMAN AVE, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 538-8556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanowicz?
About Dr. Sarah Stanowicz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205082161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanowicz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.