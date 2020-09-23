Dr. Sarah Stadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Stadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Stadler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Stadler works at
Locations
Jefferson Ob. Gyn. Ltd.600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 290, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-9600
Sarah Sheehan Stadler MD914 E Jefferson St Ste G2, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 296-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stadler has provided me with comprehensive gynecological care. Her procedures have been as painless as possible due to her mindfulness. After years of searching, I have found a reliable and proficient gynecologist.
About Dr. Sarah Stadler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285732966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadler.
