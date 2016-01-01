Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Song, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Song works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
About Dr. Sarah Song, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1760633606
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.