Dr. Sarah Smith-Benjamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Smith-Benjamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Smith-Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 622-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith-Benjamin?
About Dr. Sarah Smith-Benjamin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1730610494
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith-Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith-Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith-Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.