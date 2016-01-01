Dr. Sarah Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Silverman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors226 W 14Th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 604-1800Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Divine Home Care Agency300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
About Dr. Sarah Silverman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407989775
Education & Certifications
- North Shore- Long Island Jewish
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.