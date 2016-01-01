Overview

Dr. Sarah Silverman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.