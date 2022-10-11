Dr. Sarah Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Youssef, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Youssef works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Care Florida1903 S Congress Ave Ste 455, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 336-4790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youssef?
Excellent! I started to see Dr. Youseff three months ago and am very pleased with my visits. As a bonus, her office staff are the best I've ever encountered in a medical office of any kind! They really go out of their way to deal with my insurance and pharmacy so I can benefit the most from the doctor's care!
About Dr. Sarah Youssef, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1003827957
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Ain Shams University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youssef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youssef speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.